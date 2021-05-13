Allen County Commissioners hearing concerns from residents against the LightSource BP Birch Solar Project.
During a virtual meeting, Mark Wellman, owner of Winona Lake, presented a PowerPoint with concerns about drainage, size, noise, and other issues he has with the project. The Birch Solar project permit is now sitting at the Ohio Siting Board waiting on approval or not. Wellman states that he has several concerns in the permit application that just don’t add up to him and will continue to address the issue.
Mark Wellman adds, “The risks that I face are real. My future will really be impacted by this project and I plan to fight this to the Ohio Supreme Court. Because my property is being threatened.”
Commissioners appreciate the information that was presented in the PowerPoint and want to remind residents they have no official authority in the project permitting process.