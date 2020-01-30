Proposals presented to Allen County Commissioners for Public Defender Office

Allen County is getting closer to having a dedicated public defender's office.
Commissioners getting a look at three proposals from current public defender Steve Chamberlain recommending how to structure the office. He suggests at the most 10 dedicated lawyers, one investigator, and 3 support staff with an expense of around a million dollars. The state is currently reimbursing 50% of public defense costs, with yearly additional funds that could be up to a 90% match, which could bring the cost under $200,000 for the county.
Chamberlain adds, “If the state continues to follow through with the funding they’ve promised, which they have so far, then it will actually be less expensive for the county in the long run as long as the funding stays. We are hoping the state is really committed to doing that. We believe they are but you can never tell from budget to budget.”
The next step is a meeting between the Allen County Public Defender Commission and the commissioners to officially request that a public defender’s office be created.