A labor union group is looking to change the Ohio Constitution to make minimum wage to $13 an hour. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, backers for raising the minimum wage filed paperwork Friday with the Ohio Attorney General's office with the text and summary for the proposed constitutional amendment. This is the first step. The group will still have to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures from Ohio voters to get the issue on the ballot. Currently Ohio's minimum wage is at $8.70 an hour. If the issue makes it on the ballot in November and is passed by voters, the amendment would increase minimum wage around one dollar a year starting in 2021, until it gets to $13 an hour by 2025. The Attorney General’s Office has a couple of weeks to look at the language to determine if it is fair and truthful summary of the proposed amendment.
