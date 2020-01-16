Proposed law wants to make using any electronic device while driving a primary offense in Ohio

A proposed law has been introduced that could crackdown on drivers who use their cell phones or any electronic devices while on the road.
Currently, using a cell phone while driving is only a secondary offense for people over 18. That means law enforcement can only issue a citation if there is another valid reason to stop the driver. For drivers under 18-years-old, it's already a primary offense. The proposed legislation would make using any electronic device a primary offense for every driver in the Buckeye State. The goal is to reduce the number of traffic crashes because of distracted driving.
"The statistics that you hear with respect to distracted driving are probably under-reported because it's just hard to make that determination. And so with those numbers of crashes happening, cell phone use is just one of the most obvious things," Evelyn Smith, project director of the Lima Allen County Safe Communities Coalition.
The Allen County Regional County Planning Commission says over the past five years, there were 822 distracted driving crashes in the county. Five people were killed and 49 others were seriously hurt.