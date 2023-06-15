COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, could be placed in nearly every school and sports and recreation venue in Ohio.
The Ohio House passed a bill that would require the devices at all public schools, city-owned sports and recreation locations such as gymnasiums and swimming pools, and some private schools. Currently, it is an elective decision that's left to individual school districts.
The legislation was sparked by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in January during a football game in Cincinnati. Researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia estimate that 23,000 kids a year suffer from sudden cardiac arrest. Lawmakers are confident many districts already have AEDs, but making it a requirement can help further protect students.