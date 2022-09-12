Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading.
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout the city with a noted increase in the number of resident complaints about their usage in Lima neighborhoods. To address the concerns, city administration drafted legislation that would require a resident to purchase a $60 permit sufficient for 30 days from the Building Department. The drafted legislation was presented to council, but proprietors presented concerns about the intention of the legislation.
"There were some concerns from some proprietors in the area that rent the PODS as to what the intent was or is for the legislation. Those concerns centered around the size of the PODS that we want to regulate. They were not sure whether or not the regulation is intended for residential, industrial, and commercial use," says Sharetta Smith, Mayor, City of Lima.
Smith added that the intended regulation is aimed at residential use of the PODS. The PODS legislation will undergo a second reading at the next Lima City Council meeting on September 26th.