Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading.

Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout the city with a noted increase in the number of resident complaints about their usage in Lima neighborhoods. To address the concerns, city administration drafted legislation that would require a resident to purchase a $60 permit sufficient for 30 days from the Building Department. The drafted legislation was presented to council, but proprietors presented concerns about the intention of the legislation.

