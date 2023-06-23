Prosecutors say they will seek death penalty for the father who allegedly killed his 3 sons in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio father gets arraigned on new charges for killing his three sons and injuring their mother during a shooting in Clermont County last week.
32-year-old Chad Doerman appeared before a judge to be arraigned on 21 counts including aggravated murder, kidnapping, and felonious assault. When he was arrested, he reportedly confessed to killing his sons, ages seven, four, and three years old, by lining them up in his front yard and executing them with a rifle. The boy's mother was shot in the hand while trying to shield their sons during the shootings. Doerman is eligible for the death penalty, and the prosecutors say they are going to go for it in this case.