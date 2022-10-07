Early Morning Frost Generic
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Green thumbs beware! The coldest night so far this season is likely which may not be friendly to area gardens.

Master Gardener Gretchen Staley says summer-loving veggies like tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini cannot tolerate the freezing temperatures. Using cloth material like a blanket or old bed sheet is the best way to go when covering and it's best to avoid using plastic. With a light freeze expected, many hardier veggies and plants will survive - especially those near a building or under a tree. Another important tip - don't forget to water - not only because the ground is dry but because that moisture will keep the soil warmer.

