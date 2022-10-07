LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Green thumbs beware! The coldest night so far this season is likely which may not be friendly to area gardens.
Master Gardener Gretchen Staley says summer-loving veggies like tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini cannot tolerate the freezing temperatures. Using cloth material like a blanket or old bed sheet is the best way to go when covering and it's best to avoid using plastic. With a light freeze expected, many hardier veggies and plants will survive - especially those near a building or under a tree. Another important tip - don't forget to water - not only because the ground is dry but because that moisture will keep the soil warmer.
"That transpiration effect of them being well watered actually gives them a little sense of warmth and protects them a little bit. If you haven't and you're watching this, sneak out and try to get those watered. Try to get the water just in the soil," suggested Gretchen Staley, master gardener.
The frost isn't all bad news for gardeners. In fact, after a frost is a prime time to harvest Brussels sprouts, potatoes, and onions as the frost will create a sweeter taste.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!