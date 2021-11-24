Protect your pipes from freezing this winter

With nighttime temperatures now dipping down into the low 20’s, you may want to check your water pipes.
City of Lima Utilities Department encourages residents to do a winter water checklist to try and avoid frozen pipes this winter. Be sure and make sure basement windows are closed and pipes have adequate insulation to protect them. And above all make sure the whole family knows where this important valve is.
Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella adds, “The last step I would always tell people is you have that master shut-off valve. Usually, it’s somewhere close to where the water line comes into your house. Just know where that’s. Let everybody in you family know where that’s at and if you do get a break shut that off. You can really just help alleviate some of the problems you may have.”
If you do get a frozen pipe, do not use an open flame to try and thaw it.