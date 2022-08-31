Allen County Public Health

8/31/22 Press Release from the Allen County Public Health: September is National Preparedness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

In the event that an incident requires evacuation from your home, are you prepared and able to leave your home on your own? Would you or a loved one need assistance? Ready Allen County can help residents with limited mobility and other individual needs that could impact a response during an emergency.

