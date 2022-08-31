8/31/22 Press Release from the Allen County Public Health:September is National Preparedness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.
In the event that an incident requires evacuation from your home, are you prepared and able to leave your home on your own? Would you or a loved one need assistance? Ready Allen County can help residents with limited mobility and other individual needs that could impact a response during an emergency.
Allen County developed this registry to give first responders valuable information that can help them better plan to serve you, or a loved one in an emergency. Emergency response agencies can use this information to learn where individuals may be located in the county that could need additional assistance in an emergency situation.
If you have an individual need that might affect your ability to respond to an evacuation order, you should register with Ready Allen County. This includes anyone who may be unable to respond to a disaster without assistance due to mobility issues, continuous care needs, access/functional needs, or any other medical, intellectual, psychiatric, and/or physical conditions.
Visit www.readyallencounty.org to learn more about the program, and to complete the voluntary questionnaire that could potentially help save your life in an emergency situation. If you do not have access to the internet or have any questions, please contact Shelly Gearing, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner at Allen County Public Health, at 419-228-4457 or sgearing@allenhealthdept.org.
