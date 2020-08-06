Protest held in Findlay to show support for childhood sexual abuse victims

Protestors organized outside of Hancock County Courthouse to advocate for the victims of childhood sexual abuse.
The protestors held signs and shouted chants like “No more 1 in 4” for the 1 in 4 girls who are abused before they turn 18. People driving by were honking reciprocating the message. The organizer of the “I will be your voice” protest, Tabitha Maag organized this protest to give a voice to the voiceless, but also has a personal connection to an ongoing trial involving a child, and felt compelled to show her support.
She said, “We just want to show the people that commit these crimes that we have a voice and we will speak out, and we will do what we can to stop them. We also want to show the justice system that these people deserve longer sentences because they keep re-repeating, and they just need more serious sentences.”
Maag has also planned a protest in Van Wert County but has not determined when.