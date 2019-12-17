Protesters gather in Downtown Lima to support impeachment of President Trump

On Tuesday(12/17/19), protesters with signs held high stood around the gazebo in Town Square as they listened to people share their reasoning behind why they wanted President Trump impeached.
“I think it's important that we uphold the law and make sure no one is above so we should impeach Trump,” said Isaac Andreas, one protester.
“No matter what our financial situation is we all have to follow the law and I believe he has not followed the law and I’m really disappointed that no one has told him that within his own party,” said Rebecca Reagan, another protester.
These protesters are a part of more than 500,000 others across the nation who gathered together in their cities for the Nobody is Above the Law rally. The one in Lima was organized by the Allen and Hardin Counties for Election and Democracy, a group dedicated to nonviolent action for democracy.
“We believe that Trump bribed, that he rigged the 2020 election already, and much more could happen yet before that time comes,” said Wendy Chappel-Dick, the rally organizer.
On Wednesday(12/18/19), the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the president's impeachment. Despite Wednesday’s decision, organizers say they will continue to make a stand.
“We will keep fighting for fair elections, for justice, for compassion, and for our values as long as we have to,” said Chappel-Dick.