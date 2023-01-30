Psychologist provides advice on how to combat those Winter Blues

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With the lack of sunshine, constant cold weather and just spending more time indoors – it's easy for many of us to experience those dreaded winter blues.

Psychologists say winter blues often include feelings of sadness, lacking energy or motivation, and changes in your sleeping habits. For example, you may find yourself sleeping for longer than usual. There are ways to help cope with these symptoms they add self-care is very important – like getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and working out. Doctors also suggest keeping a consistent schedule and staying connected socially with friends and family. Light therapy lamps can be effective too. The lamps are designed to simulate sunlight and can in turn boost a person's mood.

