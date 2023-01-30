Psychologist provides advice on how to combat those Winter Blues

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With the lack of sunshine, constant cold weather and just spending more time indoors – it's easy for many of us to experience those dreaded winter blues.
Psychologists say winter blues often include feelings of sadness, lacking energy or motivation, and changes in your sleeping habits. For example, you may find yourself sleeping for longer than usual. There are ways to help cope with these symptoms they add self-care is very important – like getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and working out. Doctors also suggest keeping a consistent schedule and staying connected socially with friends and family. Light therapy lamps can be effective too. The lamps are designed to simulate sunlight and can in turn boost a person's mood.
"So that could be maybe adding a different color paint to the wall or a fragrance that you really like, maybe adding some pictures," suggested Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt, Cleveland Clinic. "But really just giving you something that when you look at it you smile or maybe experience a sense of calm."
Dr. Prewitt says if you notice your symptoms aren't going away with time or are starting to get worse, you should consult with your physician or a mental health professional.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.