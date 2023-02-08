Psychologist provides insight on how stress can impact the body

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Stress is something we can all relate to and it can impact us in different ways -- not just mentally, but physically too.

Psychologist provides insight on how stress can impact the body

Psychologists say long-term stress can accelerate aging and cause inflammation in our bodies, making us more vulnerable to chronic diseases. Unchecked stress can also lead to anxiety and depression, as well as cause people to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms like drugs and alcohol. To manage stress, doctors suggest to start by sticking to a daily routine, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. They also recommend people try practicing meditation, which can be as simple as taking some deep breaths. If stress starts to prevent you from doing everyday tasks, reach out for help.

Psychologist provides insight on how stress can impact the body

"It's important to consult a therapist or your primary care physician if you are experiencing high levels of stress, and that stress is impacting your day-to-day routine. If you're having trouble getting to work, or you have changes in your sleep patterns or your appetite – these are some indications that your stress level may be out of control," explained Susan Albers, PsyD at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers notes some stress can be positive. For example, it can provide a boost of motivation to meet a deadline at work.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.