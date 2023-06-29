Public gets a chance to learn about various animals during feeding day at the McElroy Environmental Education Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District invited the public to participate in a feeding day for its educational animals.
The McElroy Environmental Education Center is home to various animals the park district uses for nature presentations and programs throughout the year. The park's staff and critter care volunteers organized the event to welcome the community and assist them in cleaning and feeding the animals. The event provides a unique chance for participants to learn about the animals from different environments while interacting with them.
"This is an opportunity for anybody to come out and enjoy the center without having you know another program going on, to be able to enjoy the displays that we got going on right here and to participate in feeding and cleaning the animals," explained Dan Hodges, JAMPD naturalist.
The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host another feeding day on Thursday, July 27th, in the McElroy Environmental Education Center located at 2355 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio, starting at 4:00 p.m.