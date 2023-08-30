Public invited to an open house event at Lima Noon Optimist Club's Safety City

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been a training ground for kids in self-defense, and bike and home safety for decades and this weekend it's opening its gates to the community.
The public is invited to visit the Lima Noon Optimist Club's Safety City. Last year's event was such a huge success they decided to do it again. There will be a bounce house, dunk tank, games, and more including free food while it lasts. This is a perfect opportunity to see what Safety City is all about.
"As a thank you to people that have sent their kids to us and people who don't know what this place is come see what we do. Come experience the Survive Alive House. The firefighters will be there, we'll be running it and we'll show you exactly what we do there. Come see the classroom, walk the grounds, and just have a lot of fun," said Eric Mericle, Safety City and D.A.R.E. officer.
This free community event at Safety City is this Saturday, September 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located at 700 South Collett Street.