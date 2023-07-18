ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission is holding a presentation and open house event to provide citizens with more information about and an opportunity to comment on the Draft 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.
The plan aims to ensure that regional transportation needs are met and resources are available to make repairs and improvements for the next 20 years. By looking ahead, the regional planning commission intends to grow in tandem with other city sectors, such as industry. The first day of the open house event was at the Regional Transit Authority office, and the second day is at the regional planning commission office.
"Getting public feedback for this is incredibly important because not only do we want to give the public an idea of where we're going, but we want to get information from them about what they find is important, their feedback, how they feel about the information that they're receiving. The citizens are generally just concerned with their every day, what they're going to use, so the roadways, what roads are going to get fixed up, what bridges, what overpasses, what roundabouts. They're all interested in that, and then we strive to give them a little bit more information and context about why we're doing certain things," explained Shaunna Basinger, public outreach and community program planner for the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
Basinger says that citizen comments received at events like the open house are filed with the draft of the plan to be used for future improvements to it. The open house-type event will be at the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission's office, located at 130 W North St, Lima, OH 45801, on Wednesday, July 19th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.