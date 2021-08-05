The Allen County Master Gardeners are grateful for the outpouring of support after a robbery earlier this week.
Sometime between the afternoon of August 1st and the morning of August 3rd, someone broke into the shed at the Children’s Garden and took around $1,500 worth of equipment. The master gardeners who volunteer to maintain the garden lost a lawnmower, power washer, and other items, plus the thieves also took the security system. Because the Children’s Garden is completely funded through donations, the master gardeners started a Go Fund Me page. Within one day, the public has helped them exceed their goal of $1,500 to replace the items, which will help them continue their mission of maintaining a place for curious kids.
“It is definitely a heart project, it is a labor of love here,” says Gretchen Staley of the Allen County Master Gardeners. “So, these last couple of years have been a struggle for us, because we have not been able to do a couple of our biggest fundraisers. So, it’s really trying to buck up to restore programming and getting all of the garden things done and up to speed.”
Because they have had a hard time holding their fundraisers the past year and a half, the Allen County Master Gardeners’ Go Fund Me page is still open.
To donate click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/recovering-from-our-robbery?qid=a2e9103ba228b217d5b1b5e2a1ece0e0.
If you would like to donate by check, you can make it out to Allen County Master Gardeners and mail that to PO Box 521 Lima, OH 45802-0521.