Pursuit ends in one arrest, one fleeing suspect

One woman is in custody in Lima tonight (08/22/2021) after fleeing from the police during a traffic stop.
According to the police, Just around 8:00 Sunday (08/22/2021) night, a Lima Police Officer attempted to stop a car at the intersection of N. McDonnell and W. McKibben for running a stop sign.
The car failed to comply, and a pursuit ensued. The short chase ended on N. Kenilworth Ave. where the car ran into a bush. Both the driver and passenger fled on foot, but the driver was caught and taken into custody. The 46-year-old female was arrested for failure to comply, possession of drugs, and also had multiple other warrants. The passenger of the car was not found.