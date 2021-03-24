Putnam County 911 was awarded a grant to go towards new cardiac AED devices.
Over $40 thousand dollars is coming from the J.E. Belch Charitable Trust and was used to purchase 32 of the AED devices. These will replace old devices and add new ones to enforcement cruisers at the sheriff's office and to every police department in Putnam County.
The devices the sheriff's office have now are getting older, and the importance of having working emergency equipment made the grant an easy choice for the trust.
"In these types of areas, getting medical service to a house or to a business quicker, a lot of times law enforcement is the first on scene because they’re already out, so to us it was a no-brainer," said Nick Gilgenbach with the J.E. Belch charitable trust.
"Last November, there was an incident where one of our sheriffs employees was close to that situation and was able to bring the gentleman back to life, so just having these tools is going to be an awesome piece of equipment out there," said Capt. Brad Brubaker, who is the Putnam County 911 coordinator.
The equipment has been ordered and is expected to arrive soon.