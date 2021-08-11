Putnam County Council on Aging puts on drive-thru Senior Expo

The Meadows of Leipsic hosted a drive-thru Senior Expo on Wednesday morning.
Seniors could receive a complimentary meal along with a bag that had information about the different resources and programs available for senior citizens in Putnam County.
This event is a modified version of the full senior expo that is normally held in Ottawa, but had to be changed this year due to the COVID pandemic.
"There are so many things available in Putnam County, and this allows all the vendors and programs to get their name and the word out there," said Pam Jones, outreach specialist with Putnam County Council on Aging. "Since we couldn’t do it last year, we had to think outside the box of how we could do it this year."
There will be a third senior expo event at the Meadows of Kalida on August 18th starting at 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.