Putnam County fair in a wait and see mode, while the state decides on fair regulations

The Putnam County Fair will be opening in seven weeks, that is certain. But what it will look like is yet to be decided. At the recent board meeting, the members went over a lot of “what if” scenarios, but until they get more direction from Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Fair Managers Association, they are waiting to see what they can do, because things are changing on a day to day basis.
“On Tuesday of this week, I got an email saying the state laid off all the ride inspectors, on Thursday of this week I got two phone calls that said that they have called them all back,” says Nathan Meyer, President of the Board. “Things are changing so quickly we can’t make decisions, without waiting till it’s closer to know what they are going to say.”
“Of course, we all feel it’s unfair to be one of the first fairs in the state to feel this impact,” says board member Kendra Von Lehnden-Wentz. “We’re trying to wrap our heads around any ideas that we could potentially do to safely have the fair as the traditional Putnam County Fair.”
Those ideas include making the aisles in the barn one way and adding more hand sanitizer throughout the fairgrounds. The High School Band Show and the Veterans Tribute are the only two things that the board has cancelled for the fair this year.
And there has been some state officials talking about scaling county fairs back to just the junior fair livestock shows.
“In my opinion that is not a fair, that will be a livestock show, but at that point at least the kids will be able to show their animals,” adds Meyer.
The board has been working on 2020 fair since the close of the 2019 fair, which includes getting rides, entertainment and food vendors under contract and moving it back is not an option, because they are booked all summer long.
“So, to have to make a decision within less of two months of everything we had to plan over the last eight to 10 months is really hard,” adds Von Lehnden-Wentz.
Plus, it could be costly too, depending on how much they will need to scale back.
“A few years ago, when we got rained out on that Saturday that was a $30,000 hit. So, it could easily be a 50 to 60 thousand dollar hit,” states Meyer.
The fair board will meet again on June 2nd to try and finalize any plans for the fair that will start on June 22nd.