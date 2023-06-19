Putnam County Fair kicks off by breaking ground on their future event center

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Fair kicked off Monday afternoon, and while they are looking forward to a great week, they also are looking forward to some upcoming projects.
With the help of some of the fair board members' kids, the county broke ground for their new event center that will be built on the fairgrounds following the close of this year's fair. Plus, there will be work to rehab the grandstand to preserve the historic nature of the structure, but have it last for another 50 years. The commissioners looked at possibly rehabbing the junior fair and the merchants building, but they determined that it would be more cost-effective to put up a new event center in their place.
"In a case of these two buildings, it was significantly higher cost to repair them versus replace them," explained Mike Lammers, Putnam County Commissioner. "Now after saying that, anyone out there knows in the last 12 to 18 months everything has gotten more expensive. We're hoping to corral that as much as possible, we've got all the bids in and moving forward."
While the fair will have its staples, like harness racing, demo derby, and tractor pull, this year they will be putting on a country concert in the grandstand, featuring Jerrod Turner, Chad Brock, and Ashley Barron.
"Every year down at Columbus we have a convention down there for fair stuff and we get to meet new people, and we ran into Ashley down there, we just think it's going to be really exciting and she puts on a heck of a show and we're just ready to try something new," stated Luke Karhoff, president of the Putnam County Fair Board.
The concert is Thursday night at seven and tickets can be purchased by going to the Putnam County Fair's website.