Putnam County Fair pushes through barriers to remain open

The Putnam County Fair pushed through the COVID-19 barriers and will open up in about ten days.
The fair will be open with kids projects, grandstand events, and food vendors, but will not have rides or their annual parade. In addition to this, admission is free and there will be a donation bucket at the gate if you choose to support the fair board. Staff and fair board members will be wearing masks, and there will be hand sanitation stations all throughout the fair. And staff will also be sanitizing the grandstand between events to ensure the safety of the fairgoers.
"The big driving factor was definitely the kids. We want the kids to be able to show off their projects, their livestock, or their woodworking, their rockets, their sewing projects," said Nathan Meyer, Putnam County Fair Board President.
"As far as attractions, I know fair food attracts a lot of people, so although the numbers may be down, they're still going to be readily available to come in, even if you don't want to see anything else, come and get your food and you can go back home or enjoy it while you're here," said Kendra Vonlehmden-Wentz, Putnam County Fair Treasurer.
The fair will open on Monday, June 22nd and conclude on Saturday, June 27th.