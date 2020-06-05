Putnam County Fair waiting on orders from the state before making final decision

A final decision on the Putnam County Fair this summer is, for the second time this week, again tabled.
The fair board met again tonight, after meeting this past Tuesday on this same issue. They trying to work through both finances and safety distance guidelines and regulations if the fair is to continue this year. The board this evening says, if they don't get any new orders or health department guidelines by next Friday, one week from today, then they will cancel the fair.
Nathan Meyer, the President of the Putnam County Agricultural Society explains, “We’re waiting on the state, again, to come up with, to release the order. We keep hearing that it’s coming, it’s coming, but as of right now there is no fairs until July 1st. But we have state health is calling the county health saying the order is coming, it’s coming, you’re going to be able to have the fair.”
The Putnam County Fair Board has, for weeks now, been looking at many different options and moving parts, with the county and state's health departments, to decide upon this issue.