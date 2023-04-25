Putnam County Health Department hopes to address grief with new program

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Health Department is bringing a new program to area residents to help them through their tough times.
After reviewing the data from the community health assessment, the health department found there was an increase in people saying their mental health was either poor or moderate. As a response, the department began reviewing programs that would be applicable to everyone before deciding on an evidence-based program. The Grief Recovery Method is a way to help better the community's mental health and teach healthy coping strategies.
"This program is not therapy or counseling. What it is, is teaching people tools to use to address their grief from past relationships maybe. It's not just about the death of a loved one. It can be about, you know, being estranged from family or friends, divorce, or moving. You know, there are a lot of losses that we experience in our lives, and this program is really about teaching people some defined tools to use to get over that grief that you've experienced," explained Sherri Recker, director of nursing.
The 8-week course will begin May 18th, sessions will be held every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more details about the Grief Recovery Method, you can visit the Putnam County Health Department's website.