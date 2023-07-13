July 13, 2023, Press Release from the Putnam County Health Department: OTTAWA, OHIO- Putnam County Health Department (PCHD) will be offering special school required vaccination clinics for students in August. Clinics will be held at different locations. Below is a list of vaccine clinic locations and dates, provided by PCHD:
All vaccine clinics require appointments, and parents/guardians are urged to call and set those up as early as possible due to limited spots. You can schedule an appointment by calling PCHD at 419-523-5608. Proof of insurance and a child’s vaccine record must be brought to the appointment.