Press Release from the The Putnam County Health Department: OTTAWA, OHIO - The Putnam County Health Department is excited to bring the Grief Recovery Method to Putnam County. This health education program is currently offered in 22 different countries and in 15 languages. We know that 100% of us are grievers. Grief is not just related to the death of a loved one; it happens with job loss, moving, estrangement, divorce, pet loss, financial loss, and many other things. Ways to deal with grief are taught to us in childhood and are often misinformed. Our losses keep piling on and we don’t know how to effectively unpack them. This program can help grievers to take effective and lasting action, no matter the type of loss experienced.
This program is not therapy or counseling. It’s about learning new tools to help you move forward. There is an 8 week group program starting on May 18th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the health dept. Please visit our website, www.putnamhealth.com, or call 419-523-5608 to get more information. You can register by going to www.griefrecoverymethod.com or calling the health dept.