Press Release from the Putnam County Health Department: OTTAWA, OHIO- An estimated 46% of car seats and booster seats are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness. Putnam County Health Department will be hosting two car seat check events in May 2023 to educate residents on car seat safety.
The first event will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm. Location will be at Kalida Four Season Park North Side (address: 490 West Northland Drive, Kalida, Ohio 45853).
The second event will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 3:00-5:00pm. Location will be at Putnam County Health Department (address: 256 Williamstown Road Ottawa, Ohio 45875).
These events are open to the public and are free. No appointment needed. Parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. of Putnam County residents are welcome and encouraged to get their car seat checked by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST). If possible, bring the child that rides in that car seat to ensure a proper fit. The best way to keep your child safe in the car is to use the right car seat in the right way. Any questions call Putnam County Health Department to talk with a CPST at 419-523-5608.