Putnam County kindergarten students learn important safety lessons Wednesday

Important safety lessons were taught to children in order to ensure a safe summer.
Putnam County kindergarten students were on hand at Safety City at the fairgrounds to learn a variety of lessons in safety. Four different booths were set up during the event. One booth had students learn about trains and train tracks, and how to spot a train. A pool safety booth taught kids different safety measures to keep in mind when at the pool, as well as knowing how to identify lifeguards when they need help.
Kindergarteners were also able to learn about hand signals that they can make while riding a bike, ensuring that they remain safe when traveling. The final booth had kids ride toy cars, where they stopped at stop signs and learned how to signal left and right turns. Kids were also taught at looking both ways before crossing a stop sign.
The event was sponsored by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the Educational Service Center.