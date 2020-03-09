Lima troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of a Continental man Sunday afternoon. 60-year-old Jerry L. Miller was killed after losing control of his Harley on a curve while heading north on State Route 634, near milepost 10.
The post says he drove off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign, before ending up in a field. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.
Media Release Lima Post Ohio State Highway Patrol - 3/9/20
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 3:07 P.M. on Sunday March 8, 2020. The crash occurred on State Route 634 at milepost 10 in Putnam County.
A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jerry L. Miller, age 60, of Continental, was northbound on State Route 634. While exiting a curve, Mr. Miller drove off of the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign and came to final rest in a field.
Mr. Miller was pronounced dead on scene by the Putnam County Coroner. Mr. Miller was not wearing a helmet.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Fire and EMS, Kalida Fire and EMS and Meyer’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.