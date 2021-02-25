Putnam County recognizes volunteers and partners for high vaccine distribution rates

Putnam County is one of the top counties in the state of Ohio when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county has 16.17% of its population vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday.
"I feel like we have some great community partners," said Kim Rieman, Putnam County Health Commissioner. "Our residents are actively looking for the vaccine in other places, but we couldn't be more thrilled that our percentages are as high as they are."
The health department is still planning and holding different vaccine clinics throughout the area to ensure that those in the 65+ age population receive the vaccine.
Another reason for the high rates is a call center located in the Putnam County Office of Public Safety. This call center is filled with volunteers who take phone calls from residents who want the vaccine and also contact residents who have not scheduled an appointment yet.
"We have a good number upwards of 100 individuals that have helped in some way, and without them, it would not be possible," said Rieman.
One of those volunteers is Jeannie Verhoff, who already works at the office of public safety, but has put in extra time to help her fellow residents of Putnam County.
"I think here in the county so many people know each other that word travels really quickly and it's easy for them to tell their neighbors and their friends and family 'get the vaccine' and they'll call and schedule them too," said Verhoff. "We are very friendly and very neighborly and very organized here.