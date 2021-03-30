Putnam County Republicans hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner

Some political star power turned out Tuesday evening for Republicans in Putnam County as they held their Lincoln Reagan Dinner.
Congressman Bob Latta, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, and the current and past Ohio Republican party chairs were in attendance. Former two term Wisconsin Governor, Scott Walker, serving as the keynote speaker for the evening. Walker is known for surviving a recall election in 2012, before winning his second term. Walker had launched a campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination in 2016 but withdrew after only a couple of months. At the dinner, he talked about reaching out to youth, to grow the party.
Scott Walker, former Republican Governor of Wisconsin said, “As we look ahead in a state like Ohio, or Wisconsin where I'm from, those are key battleground states, and if conservatives are going to win in the future, it starts with young people.”
Walker is currently serving as the president of the Young America’s Foundation, a group for conservative youth.