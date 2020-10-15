Putnam County struggles to tame COVID-19 outbreaks

Two days in a row Ohio saw a record number of COVID-19 cases on the rise. One of our local counties has been at a red level three for over a month.
Putnam County went into red alert level three at the beginning of September and has not managed to keep the number of cases below that threshold since. Currently, they have three times the number of what the CDC says is high incidences, and last week alone they had 69 new confirmed cases.
The county health commissioner, Kim Rieman, says the community needs to step up in doing their part or we could see a repeat of businesses shutting down.
“We need to really kick this into high gear and follow those rules and those guidelines so that way we can stay working, and we can stay doing those things that we need to do,” says Reiman. “But we really need to start making those decisions that are sometimes hard but will protect our people in the end.”
Rieman also says that there haven't been major outbreaks in the schools or nursing homes, but it’s the adult population in the community who has been seeing major spread.