Putnam County teen loses his life in morning crash

A Putnam County teenager was killed in an early-morning crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 18-year-old Jordan Vogt of Columbus Grove was driving on State Route 12, near County Road 7 around 8 a.m. this morning, when he lost control of his vehicle. Troopers say the car went off the right side of the road, through a creek, striking an embankment. It then rolled into farm equipment and Vogt was ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's where he later died. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and speed may be a factor in the crash.