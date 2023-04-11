Putnam County third graders take part in 23rd Annual Farm Safety Days

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Putnam County third graders attend the 23rd annual Farm Safety Days.
Tuesday afternoon, students were presented with topics such as chemicals, poison, farming equipment, grain entrapment, and pond safety. They learned about how to prevent farming accidents and even got to see emergency services respond to a mock ATV accident before guests from Mercy Health-St. Rita's educated them on the dangers of tobacco products and sun safety.
"We hope they at least take a point or two away from every presentation, and they do. But the nice thing is when kids come here, our FFA students are here from Miller City, and they're telling us what they remember yet and they're seniors in high school. So, we want some lasting education," said Ruth Gerding, farm safety coordinator.
Wednesday, more of the county's third graders will have their turn of getting to experience the Farm Safety Days field trip.