Putnam County YMCA holds chicken dinner fundraiser

The Putnam County Y-M-C-A held a chicken dinner fundraiser on Sunday.
The Ottawa Glandorf Jaycees gave a helping hand to the YMCA and cooked 350 chicken dinners for the event. Each dinner came with a half barbeque chicken, potato salad, applesauce, and a roll.
The dinner was completely sold out with the community eager to get their hands on a dinner. The Y says that community support for fundraisers like these mean a lot to the organization.
Arron Baumgartner, the CEO of Putnam County YMCA says, “What we do here is valuable. We’re a community hub, not just of kids, but all the way from 6 to 96. We have these little kiddos coming in and we have great-great-grandpas and grandmas coming in too, so the YMCA, we can’t say thank you enough to the community.”
The fundraiser will benefit many things at the Y like new equipment and the upcoming summer camp.