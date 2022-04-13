“I volunteer because I just feel that I have been fortunate my entire life and I just want to give back now that I am retired and be able to do it,” says Paul Bonifas, 2022 Jefferson Award Winner.
Paul Bonifas has been a part of Putnam County Habitat for Humanity since the start. Bonifas brought his knowledge of construction and finance to the organization after he retired from Dominion Energy nearly 15 years ago. One of the Habitat programs he is instrumental in starting is the Critical Home Repair program which assists low-income families with various projects to make their homes safer, cleaner, and healthier for them to live in.
“We first started with the program we didn’t know what we were going to find in here in Putnam County,” adds Bonifas. “But our first projects included houses that didn’t have running water, central heat, things I just didn’t even know existed in our county.”
People who know Bonifas say you don’t have to ask for help, if he sees someone in need he will go above and beyond to lend a hand.
“Paul is one of the go-to people here at Habitat,” says Anne Coburn-Griffis, who nominated Bonifas. “He has been here since the beginning, before he came to us he served at Habitat in Lima. He is just interested in the community, knowledgeable about all sorts of things, from finance to work working. He frequently tells people you do not need to thank me, you are helping me get to heaven by allowing me to help you.”
“You know there are so many people that need help and we have been able to help a lot of people for the couple of years we have been doing it. You just want to keep going, you just want to keep getting more and more accomplished for all of these people,” states Bonifas.
Bonifas and the other Jefferson Award winners will be honored at a banquet on April 19th. One of the winners will be picked to represent this area at the National Jefferson Awards this summer.
