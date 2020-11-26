It has been less than a week since the devastation of the fire in Columbus Grove, and one outside community planned a holiday pick-me-up to lift the spirits in the village.
The Bridge Church in Lima organized a free Thanksgiving meal drive-through to reach out to the Columbus Grove community after a fire tore through a building that housed several local businesses.
Although Lima is just a neighboring city, the folks at Bridge Church wanted to do something special for Columbus Grove to let them know the community is here for them.
Lisa Fillhart, the event coordinator at Bridge Church says, “I hope that they feel like somebody else cares about them, and that we do feel their pain even though we’re not here in their community but we still understand what this devastation can mean. I hope they feel that from us being outside their community.”
100 meals were made to be given out and everything was donated by members of the church.