The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash in rural Putnam County Sunday night. Troopers say the incident happened just after 9:30 pm on Road 19, just south of Road L . 31-year-old Zachary Cassidy was driving an ATV when he went off the left side of the road. He then over corrected and drove off the right side, hitting a utility pole, ejecting him from the ATV. Cassidy was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers says he was not wearing safety restraints, and believe alcohol was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
Media Release from Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Jackson Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred approximately 9:37 P.M. Sunday night on County Road 19 south of Road L, in Jackson Township, Putnam County.
A 2017 Yamaha YXZ, driven by Zachary Cassidy, age 31, of New Bavaria, was traveling north on County Road 19. The Yamaha went off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The Yamaha overturned and Mr. Cassidy was ejected from the vehicle.
Mr. Cassidy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Cassidy was transported by Love-Heitmeyer to the Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.
Mr. Cassidy was not wearing a safety restraint device. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Kalida Fire and EMS, Putnam County EMS, Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc. Meyer’s Towing.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone to always wear a properly adjusted safety belt and never drive impaired.