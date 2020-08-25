An Ottawa teen found dead after going missing in an Indiana lake

An apparent drowning of an Ottawa teen is being investigated after his body was recovered from an Indiana lake over the weekend.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 18-year-old Mason Shuey was last seen in the water around midnight Sunday morning at Hamilton Lake in Northern Indiana. 8 hours later, his disappearance was reported to authorities. Divers, aircraft, and SONAR were used in the search. His body was recovered Sunday night. An autopsy is being done to determine Shuey's cause of death.