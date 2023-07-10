COLUMBUS GROVE, OH (WLIO)-
Columbus grove community members and leaders gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new fire station.
Following the passage of a tax levy for a new fire station, construction has officially begun on East Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove to bring the village a new fire station capable of housing the latest technology to efficiently respond to future fires and emergencies. The new station will also hold a storm shelter, men's and women's bathrooms with showers to help those involved in disasters, and a second floor for possible future community uses. With an updated facility, village firefighters are excited for the new space.
"At our other fire station, we had five trucks shoved in one station. There's just nowhere to put your turnout gear on, you know; there's just limited space. So, and with the trucks getting bigger and space, you know, we have to have more room for the bigger trucks coming in. Eventually, we will be getting another new truck and the engines are getting bigger," says Chief Bob Brubaker, Columbus Grove Fire Department.
The goal is to finish construction by the end of 2023.