Today the Columbus Grove Pleasant Fire Department cooked over 500 meals to give away to the community to show support during the tough times.
The free curbside pickup meals were made with donations given to the fire department from several local businesses. As the Pulled pork dinners were handed out, most people handed back money to donate. The donations will be split up between Bless a Bulldog and the Lord’s Pantry.
Bob Brubaker, the chief at Columbus Grove says, “It’s a great feeling, you know, that we all can stick together in this, and how these people are coming together today and making a donation, seeing where its going to go for a good cause.”
In total, the fire department was able to raise $4,400 to give to the two Columbus Grove organizations.