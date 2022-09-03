The last time we caught up with Bart Recker, he was celebrating getting out of the hospital with a drink around St. Patrick's Day after a long bout with COVID-19.  He went into the hospital at the end of September of 2021 and during that time, extreme treatment measures were needed to keep him alive and breathing.

“When I woke up in January, I was so weak, I wouldn’t thought I would be able to be off all that oxygen and just to be walking around again and getting back to a normal life,” says Recker.  “I started full time work again.  It feels really good and I thank God everyday for this.” 

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.