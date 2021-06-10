We are still finding out the details of a crash that happened in Putnam County tonight.
Around 5 this afternoon, the Putnam County Sheriff's office responded to a crash at the intersection of Rd. L and Twp. Rd. 14-J just west of Ottawa.
At least two cars were involved, and it appears that the crash caused a utility pole to break in half. Glandorf and Ottawa fire departments assisted on the scene, and it is unknown if any injuries were caused at this time.
More information will be released as it becomes available.