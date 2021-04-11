The Putnam County Habitat for Humanity is starting to get back to work after slowing things down during the pandemic.
On Sunday, they held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Columbus Grove Highschool for the start of the 12th home being built in the organization. The new home will sit on North St. in town and is being built for Amy Lusk and Henry Wainscott and their three kids.
Habitat for Humanity partnered with the couple back in 2019 and had an extra year to make a plan since Covid put a stop to moving forward last year.
Dena Troyer, the board president for Putnam County Habitat for Humanity says, “Now we’re just putting that plan into action so we are very excited to get up and get going and to partner with all of those that are volunteering. We are calling it the year of adventure for Putnam County Habitat.”
Putnam County Habitat for Humanity is continuously looking for volunteers to help with construction of the new house and also the critical repair program they run. For more information you can head to putnamohhabitat.org.