A historic ballpark in Kalida will be getting an upgrade so future generations can make their own baseball memories.
The Holy Name Ballpark was first opened in 1949 and around 2 and ½ years ago a committee was formed to update the facility. They are looking at doing nearly $2 million in upgrades, including a combination of natural grass and field turf in the playing field, and updating the rest of the ballpark while still maintaining the historic uniqueness of the structure.
“We got some of the original committee members together, one of the things everybody said to a man, we are not going to tear this facility down,” says Joe Recker, Member of the Holy Name Ballpark Committee. “We want to preserve this facility we want to do it right here on this spot and we are not going to change a thing. Everybody was very passionate about that and I am passionate with one of my grandfathers being one of the original trustees. I felt we needed to preserve this history as well.”
For former players, this field is more than a baseball diamond, it is home.
“I played four years at Ohio State, I played 10 years in the minor leagues and 100% honest to God would give it all back to come back and play at Kalida,” says Chad Ehrnsberger, Former Player and Current Kalida Baseball Coach. “It’s just playing with your friends in front of your family it is something that you really can’t describe. It is a feeling in your heart that it always draws you back.”
The capital campaign to raise the funds has just begun, and the Kalida School board has given the committee $400,000 to start phase one of the project. If you would like more information about the project or to donate log on to www.kalidabaseball.org.