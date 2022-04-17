Ohio Congressman says that to reduce gasoline and oil prices, the United States cannot kill production of fossil fuels. 5th district Ohio Congressman Bob Latta says that when President Biden took office and stopped production of the Keystone XL pipeline that cut off 830,000 barrels of oil coming to the United States every day. Latta also doesn't agree with the plan to use the strategic oil reserves to reduce gas prices by a few cents now, because he says that when the United States will have to replace the oil it took out, the prices will be at a higher cost.
“You know energy cost are going up. The President is anti, If you go back and listen to the debates in 2020 he was adamant that he was going to kill fossil fuels in this country. We can’t do that,” says Latta. “But at the same time, he says go out and buy an electric vehicle. I serve on the Energy and Commerce committee, and I say this, let the American people decide what they want to drive. Even if you go electric, again on my committee, number 1 where are you going to get the rare mineral from? 85% plus comes from where, China.”
Latta is also concerned about where the increased amount of electric needed will come from when people switch from gas powered to electric vehicles.
