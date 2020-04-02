Leipsic Community Center providing drive-thru meal service

The Leipsic Community Center hosted a free drive-thru meal service this afternoon.
Thursday afternoon, outside of the back of the Community Center, cars lined up to receive a free meal delivered to them. The meal includes mac and cheese, ham, green beans, cake, and strawberries. Thanks to donations and the West Ohio Food Bank, the Community Center can support up to 250 meals per afternoon and will host a food donation every Thursday for the remainder of April. Donations are important for additional meal giveaways past April, and you can help at home.
Kristen Pickens said, “We have it through the mail, they can come and drop it off. We have people actually walking off the street giving us donations. They donate through their vehicles as they pass by to get the meals. Any way they can think of getting it to us.”
Giving away food is rewarding but also risking contracting the virus. Pickens explains why she comes out to give away food.
She said, “We need to help. We have the ability to help. We have an obligation to help so we will help until we can help no further.”
The Community Center also hosts a free breakfast Monday through Friday during the pandemic. The Community Center will deliver food starting at 9 a.m. and has breakfast in the front patio of the building. You can find more information about this program at the Leipsic Community Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/theleipsiccommunitycenter/posts/.