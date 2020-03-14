Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted discussing some of the things that his office is doing to help with jobs throughout the state.
Husted heard from the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce about work that is being done here in Northwest Ohio for jobs and business, and talked about initiatives held by the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation.
The lieutenant governor says that re-training employees and preparing future workers is the way to go for Ohio's workforce, to be sure that people are properly prepared to do their jobs as technology improves.
"Upscaling current employees through our TechCred program, that’s helping businesses offset the cost of training or retraining their employees," said Lt. Gov. Husted. "More work with high schools to have students graduate with industry-recognized credentials so that everyone who graduates high school is career ready."
Husted also hopes that people will be able to take advantage of training opportunities through career techs around the state.